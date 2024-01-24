A broad base of investor community is reengaging with Türkiye following its change in macroeconomic policies, and there has been a tide shift, Stefan Weiler, the head of JP Morgan's Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA) debt capital markets, told Anadolu Agency.

Investors, asset managers, and analysts have a more constructive outlook for Turkish assets since the new economic team was appointed after the elections last May, with the country shifting to orthodox monetary and fiscal policies.

Weiler said there have been significant changes in market sentiment towards Türkiye since the elections last May, as the economic team gave credibility to the change in policies.

"We have seen a significant outperformance of Türkiye's credit spreads, for the government and as well as for its corporates and banks," he said.

"I would say that there is a lot of good news and optimism that is priced in already in the dollar government curve. Türkiye is rated B but the market is already pricing in and anticipating ratings upgrades as recent strong performance makes it comparable with BB credit," Weiler noted.

Türkiye holds a single B rating among major agencies, with outlook turning to positive.

In September, Fitch revised its outlook for Türkiye from negative to stable and affirmed its B rating, while S&P Global revised its Türkiye outlook from stable to positive last month, affirming the country rating at B.

Moody’s revised Türkiye's outlook to positive from stable, this month affirming its B3 credit rating.

"The main driver of the outlook change to positive is the decisive change in economic policy, in particular the return to orthodox monetary policy, which, if maintained, materially improves the prospect for reducing Türkiye's major macroeconomic imbalances," the credit rating agency said in a statement.

"While headline inflation is likely to rise further in the near term, there are signs that inflation dynamics are starting to turn, indicative of monetary policy regaining credibility and effectiveness," it said.

Weiler said that looking at the fundamentals of Türkiye versus the ratings of the credit rating agencies, "we think there is strong potential for upgrades this year."

"We would anticipate further upgrades this year at JP Morgan," he said, saying that it will take some time for the country to return to investment grade.

