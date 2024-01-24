A missing electoral symbol has dominated the airwaves during the election season in Pakistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), one of the largest political parties in the South Asian nation, is set to participate in the upcoming elections without its electoral symbol —the cricket bat — following a verdict by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a constitutional entity tasked with organising elections in the nation.

This decision will likely adversely impact the party that had led the federal government following the 2018 elections and won in two provinces.

Cricket is the most popular sport in Pakistan as well as in entire South Asia, and cricketers are often given the status of demi-gods in the region.

For the PTI, it carries added significance as party leader Imran Khan was a star cricketer before turning to politics. Khan captained Pakistan's national team to triumph in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, a moment celebrated as a high point in the nation's sporting history.

The Election Commission penalised PTI for failing to conduct its internal party elections in adherence to its own constitution.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan upheld this penalty, which many observers view as overly severe and disproportionate.

The repercussions for PTI are significant: not only has the party been barred from using its emblematic cricket bat symbol, but it has also been prohibited from choosing any alternative electoral unified symbol for the party.

As a result, each PTI candidate will be compelled to contest the elections under different symbols.

As if that was not enough, many PTI candidates have been assigned electoral symbols considered insulting or humiliating.

For instance, a candidate once accused of possessing a bottle of liquor, an offence in Pakistan, has been given the symbol of a bottle. Other such symbols include an eggplant, a chicken and a shoe.

Symbols of democracy

Due to high levels of illiteracy, electoral symbols help voters identify their favourite political parties and candidates on the ballot paper. Ahead of elections, parties and candidates, therefore, try to ensure that their symbols are visible to the voters.

Since an electoral symbol acts as a brand logo, a party invests substantially in it, creating songs, slogans and visual representations to infuse it with meaning and to rally voters around it.

In the imagination of the common man, electoral symbols embody a party's manifesto and signify everything the party stands for.

The election commissions in India and Pakistan do not allow political parties to design their own electoral symbols.

The parties have to pick a symbol from a list of symbols maintained by the commission. The Election Commission of Pakistan currently offers a menu of three hundred symbols, which include animals and birds like lions, eagles and cranes and objects such as arrows, swords and lamps.

Once a political party has selected its preferred symbols from the list, it becomes "reserved" for the party.

Independent candidates are allotted symbols from the list of remaining symbols by election officers at the district level. Legally, these officers are not obliged to consider the candidates' preference for the symbol.

Called Returning Officers, these officials can use their authority to the disadvantage of candidates running as independents. Though the option for appeal is available, it may result in election delay in the constituency. Candidates often reluctantly accept confusing or unpopular symbols that can cost them votes.

A rich history

Electoral symbols hold a unique position in Pakistan’s political history.