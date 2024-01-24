Russia has accused Ukraine of shooting down a military plane carrying 65 of its own soldiers, who Moscow said were set to be freed in a prisoner swap.

The IL-76 plane was travelling from an air base near Moscow to the border city of Belgorod when it was struck by anti-aircraft missiles, killing all on board, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

"At 11:15 am (0815 GMT) today, the Ukrainian regime in Kiev committed a terrorist act by shooting down a Russian military transport aircraft," it said.

"The aircraft was shot down by the Ukrainian army from the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region using an anti-aircraft missile system," it continued.

Two Ukrainian missiles were detected by Russian radar systems in the attack, it said.

Ukraine's main intelligence agency said in a statement that "a prisoner exchange was supposed to take place today, but it did not take place".

"According to the Russian side, this was due to the downing of a Russian Il-76 aircraft, which was allegedly transporting our prisoners. We currently do not have reliable or comprehensive information on who was on board the p lane or in what number," it said.

A Ukrainian government body responsible for issues linked to prisoners of war said earlier that it was probing Russia's claims.