The first Turkish space traveller, Alper Gezeravci, is carrying out another scientific research project named VocalCORD aboard the International Space Station, the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) has announced.

The VocalCORD experiment, developed by Istanbul’s Halic University, will try to detect disturbances in the physiology of the respiratory system from frequency changes in the voice with the support of smart watch artificial intelligence and to investigate the effects of low-gravity environments on the human voice on Wednesday.

The Ax-3 mission, with Gezeravci on board, launched late last week from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida on a Falcon 9 rocket of private space company SpaceX, and later docked with the International Space Station, in orbit above Earth.

The four-person team will do more than 30 scientific experiments during their two-week stay, with Gezeravci responsible for 13 of them, or nearly half.

He has already carried out three scientific experiments on his list, Extremophyte, UzMAn and CRISPR-Gem.

Extremophyte

The TUA said the first experiment, named Extremophyte, was developed by Ege University in the Aegean city of Izmir.