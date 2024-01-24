Israel’s far-right Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu renewed his call for striking Gaza with a "nuclear bomb."

"Even in The Hague they know my position," The Times of Israel newspaper quoted Eliyahu as saying during a tour in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on Wednesday, in reference to his previous call for using nuclear weapons in Gaza.

In November, Eliyahu said dropping a "nuclear bomb" on Gaza is "an option."

The hardline minister, who has extremist rhetoric against Palestinians, also called for encouraging Gaza's population to migrate from the enclave.

On December 29, South Africa filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) requesting an injunction against Israel because Israeli attacks on Gaza violate the Genocide Convention.