On October 11, the Israeli Air Force proudly released a video of its attack against the Islamic University of Gaza, the area's oldest higher education institution, created in 1978.

The bombardment resulted in the destruction of four of the buildings on campus and extensive damage to university equipment, laboratories and furniture. The message was clear from the beginning of Israel’s attack on Gaza: Palestinian education institutions must be destroyed.

On this International Education Day, we should think about tangible measures and actions we must take to counter Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian education system–an aggression without precedent in the history of the region.

At the beginning of November, air attacks targeted Al Azhar University, the second largest university in Gaza, followed by the destruction of Al Quds University later that month.

Israel justified these attacks by saying they were in response to the alleged use of civilian infrastructures by Palestinian armed groups to shield "military training camps." This is an excuse it has used without supporting evidence to also legitimise the devastation of hospitals, schools, civilian buildings, and other infrastructure in Gaza.

But since the beginning of December, the shielding lie about the education sector was further exposed. In fact, Israeli ground troops started occupying and using Palestinian university buildings as military positions, before filling them with hundreds of mines and carrying out controlled detonations of the universities in front of cameras.

There was no military threat emerging from the buildings, thus the army’s intent was pure elimination for the sake of elimination.

Israeli soldiers would then share the videos of themselves committing these crimes and pulverising Palestinian higher education infrastructures online.

For example, the case of the Faculty of Medicine at the Islamic University in December, and more recently the destruction of Israa University in Gaza City. The building of Israa, which also hosted 3,000 rare artefacts that were looted by Israeli soldiers, was used as an interrogation and sniping centre to target civilians in the adjacent areas, before being blown up.

The systematic destruction of Palestinian education centres (a process Palestinian scholar Karma Nabulsi has called "scholasticide") and the attacks on Palestinian spaces of knowledge and culture production and circulation (what scholars call "epistemicide") is a structural feature of Israel’s regime of settler colonial dispossession.

In the occupied West Bank, Israel has been repressing Palestinian education and attacking students, educational personnel, schools and universities for decades. Schools, universities, students and personnel in Gaza have also been subjected to the same treatment until the 2005 "disengagement," to be then bombarded in all the rounds of Israeli aggression which followed the beginning of the siege of Gaza in 2007.

However, these most recent attacks have passed the threshold of imagination. The figures are horrifying. According to Euro Med Human Rights Monitor and the Palestinian Ministry of Higher Education, 94 academics, 4,327 students, 231 teachers and administrators have been killed since Oct. 7.

All university buildings in Gaza have been completely or partially destroyed. Some 281-run public schools and 65 United Nations schools have been completely destroyed or damaged. In other words, the Palestinian space of education in Gaza has been obliterated, to such an extent that when the genocide will be over, there will not be an education system to return to.

In an open call, Palestinian academics have invited their colleagues abroad to take action against the genocide and the destruction of education institutions.

Since October, Israeli academic institutions have suppressed academic freedom and freedom of speech by suspending, investigating and expelling students for expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

But how has Israeli academia responded to the extermination of their colleagues and the unprecedented destruction of education infrastructures? So far, we have not heard any institutional condemnation of Palestinian scholasticide and epistemicide.

On the contrary, this deafening silence has been accompanied by systematic attacks within Israeli academic institutions, mainly against Palestinian students and staff, but also against internal Jewish Israeli dissenters, for their solidarity with Gaza.