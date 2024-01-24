TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye warns of Gaza crisis spilling over into Syria
New round of talks on Syrian settlement begins in Kazakhstan's capital, to discuss the effect of the situation in Gaza on Syria in the wake of new attacks by Israel.
Türkiye warns of Gaza crisis spilling over into Syria
Participants of the Astana format include Iran, Russia, Syria, Türkiye and the UN. / Photo: TRT World / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
January 24, 2024

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has underscored the need to prevent the conflict in Palestine's Gaza from spilling over into Syria.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz held bilateral talks on the margins of the Astana Meetings in Kazakhstan's capital, the ministry wrote on X on Wednesday.

Yildiz "conveyed our messages to our interlocutors in order to avoid any reflection of the developments in Gaza to Syria, and to immediately revitalise the political process for the settlement of humanitarian issues and finding a permanent solution within the framework of UNSC Resolution 2254," it said.

RECOMMENDED

A new round of talks on Syrian settlement began on Wednesday.

Participants of the Astana format, which includes Iran, Russia, Syria, Türkiye and the UN, gathered for their 21st meeting to discuss the effect of the situation in Gaza on Syria in the wake of new attacks by Israel.

Representatives from Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross are expected to participate as observers.

RelatedAstana meeting discusses progress on Türkiye-Syria negotiations
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar