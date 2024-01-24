Türkiye and Iran have agreed on the importance of avoiding steps that would further threaten the security and stability of the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We discussed the need to put an end to Israel's inhumane attacks on Gaza and take urgent steps toward establishing a just and lasting peace," Erdogan said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi following their meeting in Ankara.

Recounting that Türkiye has sent over 30,000 tons of humanitarian aid for Palestinians to Al Arish port in northeastern Egypt, including 26,000 tons of flour, since October 7, Erdogan said, "We reiterated our support for the just cause of Palestine and reaffirmed our commitment to continue collaboration on this matter."

'Türkiye's stance praiseworthy'

Raisi said that Tehran and Ankara have had “good relations” for many years, adding that Iran wants to elevate them to even “higher levels” in the future.

Both presidents also exchanged views on the recent developments in Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and South Caucasus during the meeting, he said.

"The Palestinian issue is in the focus of Türkiye and Iran," he added.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi further said that Türkiye’s support and stance against oppression on the Palestinian issue is “praiseworthy.”

“President Erdogan and I are in agreement regarding the Palestinian cause and recognition of rights of Palestinian people,” Raisi said.

Referring to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, the Turkish president expressed: “Victory in this process will be of our Palestinian brothers.”

“We are working and will work with all our might to stop the massacres, establish a ceasefire, and open the way to permanent peace in the region,” he underlined.

'US, the biggest culprit'

Raisi said the “most disturbing issue” in the world is the Palestinian issue, and that the US is “the biggest culprit” in the current situation.

“The actions of the Zionist regime are supported by the US and Western countries. In fact, the US is the biggest culprit in these crimes," Iranian president expressed, adding:

Regarding the Israeli war on Gaza, the Iranian leader criticised the US's support for Israeli decisions, as well as the "dysfunctionality" of international institutions, including the UN.

He stressed international community that “cutting off political and economic relations with the Zionist regime will be a deterrent to ending these Zionist murders.”

The Iranian president urged the world to make efforts to establish a new global order of justice, saying that Tehran and Ankara’s cooperation in this area with other countries will be effective.

“Those who oppress the Palestinian people should be punished. We will strive for the Palestinian people to obtain their rights,” he added.