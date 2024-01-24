Türkiye will bring back from Italy 10 historical artefacts that had been smuggled out of the country, the Turkish culture and tourism minister has said.

“We continue to bring back the artefacts smuggled from our country to the lands where they belong,” Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on X on Wednesday.

“Ten of our terracotta artefacts, which were illegally removed from our country, were seized by the Italian Cultural Police in Florence and delivered to our Rome Ambassador Omer Gucuk and the officials of our ministry,” he said.