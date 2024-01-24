As the plight of Palestinians in Gaza is worsening day after day under the devastating Israeli onslaught, #GazaStarving is trending on social media platforms with videos showing hungry people eating animal food and animals nibbling decomposed human bodies lying on streets.

Only in a matter of few days, the hashtag - #GazaStarving - is almost nearing 5 million interactions on X platform, while on other social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, the hashtag is also broadly used to highlight the looming famine and Palestinian suffering.

#GazaStarving spotlights the growing fear of famine in Gaza, as reports began to surface on social media showing Palestinians grinding animal fodder due to a lack of wheat and bread.

Several videos showed hungry Palestinians eating animal food, while cats and dogs nibbled the human bodies lying on streets.

The Israeli army's inhumane actions continue, disres pecting unburied decomposed bodies of Palestinians in the southern Khan Younis city, and preventing people from collecting them from the rubble, eyewitnesses told Anadolu on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said some Palestinians returned to the areas from where Israeli forces had withdrawn to find the bodies of their loved ones, including children and women, who were attempting to flee from the city of Khan Younis to Rafah in the far south but were targeted by Israeli tanks.

Bread made of fodder