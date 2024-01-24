WORLD
3 MIN READ
Yemen's Houthis fired three missiles at vessels in Red Sea, US claims
Washington says three missiles fired by Houthis — who say they will target ships heading to Israel — did not hit their targets, with two intercepted and one missing the mark.
Yemen's Houthis fired three missiles at vessels in Red Sea, US claims
The Houthis began striking Red Sea shipping in November. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2024

Yemen's Houthis launched missiles at ships in the Red Sea, but two were intercepted and the third missed, the White House has claimed.

US and British forces carried out two rounds of joint strikes aimed at reducing the Houthis' ability to target shipping, while Washington has also launched a series of unilateral air raids on missiles that were ready to fire –– but the Iran-backed group has vowed to continue its attacks.

"There were three Houthi missiles fired at two merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea, one missile missed ... and the other two were shot down by a US Navy destroyer," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Related64 ships safely cross Red Sea after cutting ties with Israel: Houthis

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the missiles were fired "toward the US-flagged, owned, and operated container ship M/V Maersk Detroit," but did not mention a second vessel being targeted.

"There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship," CENTCOM said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

The Huthis began striking Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israeli-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by Israel's war.

The Yemeni group has since declared US and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder said Tuesday that it had been several days since the last Houthi attack, but noted that "they do maintain some capability" and that "it's not out of the question that there could be additional strikes."

In addition to military action, Washington is seeking to put diplomatic and financial pressure on the Houthis, redesignating them as a terrorist organization last week after previously having dropped that label soon after President Joe Biden took office.

Related‘The US-led coalition cannot protect Israeli ships’ - top Houthi official
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar