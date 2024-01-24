TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
The State Polyphonic Choir of Türkiye hosts international conductors
Four conductors from abroad and two from Türkiye will work on Mozart's Requiem with the State Polyphonic Choir as participants, the choir director says, as the Turkish capital holds an international Walter Strauss Masterclass this year.
The State Polyphonic Choir of Türkiye hosts international conductors
The State Polyphonic Choir, which held its first concert in 1989 under the direction of Ahmed Adnan Saygun, has given over a thousand concerts in many cities across Türkiye. /Photo: AA / Others
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
January 24, 2024

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry State Polyphonic Choir has been bringing together conductors, conductor candidates, and music teachers from Europe for theoretical and practical training in the eighth edition of the international Walter Strauss Masterclass.

The training will be held at the CSO Historical Hall in the capital Ankara this year, with the participation of Swedish conductor Gary Graden.  

The masterclass has been dedicated to the late conductor Walter Strauss of the State Polyphonic Choir.  

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Choir Director Burak Onur Erdem pointed out that the training has gained global recognition. "The Walter Strauss Masterclass has become one of the four mastery classes recommended by the European Choir Federation," Erdem said.

He said that they received many applications from Europe, emphasising the importance of conductors working with a professional choir.  "For a week, conductor candidates, music teachers, and conductors come here to improve themselves.

"This year, four conductors from abroad and two from Türkiye are working with the State Polyphonic Choir as participants. Our participants are working on Mozart's Requiem," Erdem added.  

RECOMMENDED

Underlining that they provide international certification to conductors after the training, Erdem said, "The European Choir Federation highlights the choir conducting training in the Netherlands, Sweden, and Türkiye, recommending it to conductors and aspiring conductors. Ankara has become one of the cities to visit for learning conducting."  

He stated that they meticulously select the participants with an artistic committee, and this year, they invited participant conductors from Germany, Latvia, Russia, and Ukraine.

Finding his work with the choir gratifying, Graden said, "It is crucial for the State Polyphonic Choir to provide conducting training. They are doing a valuable work.”

Since 2017, the choir has continued its work under the direction of Erdem.

Among its notable performances are the world premiere of Harbison's work dedicated to Pope John Paul II in the Vatican, Mahler's 2nd Symphony in Berlin, Britten's War Requiem, and Verdi's Requiem.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar