Wearing a black union baseball cap, Joe Biden, 81, has won the endorsement of America's biggest car workers union, as the race for the White House dramatically revved up following Donald Trump's victory in the New Hampshire primary.

On Wednesday Biden stood with his arm aloft after the influential United Auto Workers union backed him in a major boost for his battle with Trump for the blue-collar vote.

"Let me just say I'm honoured that you have my back and I have yours," Biden said in Washington as union members chanted his name.

Earlier, they had booed each mention of 77-year-old Trump as powerful UAW chief Shawn Fain said that the tycoon and twice-indicted former president "doesn't care" about workers.

Fain said Trump wanted to "screw the American working class".

More than 380,000 UAW members are scattered in states that include Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where narrow margins have decided the overall winner of the past two presidential elections, and the powerful union's backing could boost Biden's campaign.

The Biden White House systematically courted Fain, looking past his occasional slights of the president during an autoworkers strike in 2023. Biden's support helped resolve a nearly 45-day set of strikes that resulted in significant pay raises for workers.

The Democratic president and his Republican predecessor both sought to portray a rematch in November's election as inevitable, even if polls show a sequel of the traumatic 2020 contest is something most Americans don't want.

Battle with Trump

After Trump left his only remaining challenger Nikki Haley in the dust in New Hampshire on Tuesday to cement his grip on the Republican nomination, it was Biden's turn for good news in his bid for a second term.

The endorsement came as the Biden campaign pivoted even more sharply towards an election battle with Trump, in the wake of the Republican's second primary victory in a row.

Haley, Trump's former UN ambassador, vowed on Wednesday to fight on, but no Republican has ever won both opening contests and not ultimately secured the party's nomination.

Trump previewed the divisive campaign rhetoric to come with a victory speech that attacked Haley for having a "very bad night" and even lashed out at her dress.