The foreign ministers of Guyana and Venezuela are due to meet in Brazil to discuss the simmering crisis on their border over a disputed oil-rich region.

With both sides holding firm, observers do not expect a major breakthrough in Thursday's talks to address the root of the disagreement: Venezuela's claim to the Essequibo region that makes up about two-thirds of Guyanese territory.

The meeting was called after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Guyanese counterpart Irfaan Ali ruled out resorting to force at a crisis summit in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines last mont h.

Essequibo has been administered by Guyana for over a century and is the subject of border litigation before the International Court of Justice [ICJ] in The Hague — whose jurisdiction in the matter Venezuela rejects.

The region is home to 125,000 of Guyana's 800,000 citizens, but Caracas has long claimed the region should be under its control.

The squabble was revived in 2015 after US energy giant ExxonMobil discovered huge crude reserves in Essequibo and it reached fever pitch last year after Georgetown started auctioning off oil blocks in the region.

Maduro's government then called a controversial, non-binding referendum which overwhelmingly approved the creation of a Venezuelan province in Essequibo, sparking fears of a military conflict.

'We believe in diplomacy'

Ivan Rojas, a Venezuelan international relations professor, told the AFP news agency no solution is likely to emerge from Thursday's meeting.

"It is likely they will simply focus on mutual assurances and keeping the peace."

The dispute escalated dramatically last month with joint US-Guyana military exercises, followed by the arrival of a British warship in Guyanese waters and a "defensive" Venezuelan military deployment in response.