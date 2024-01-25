Israel's extremist finance minister has told the families of captives held in Gaza that he cannot commit to bringing them all back alive, local media reported.

Bezalel Smotrich made the remarks in a meeting with the families of the hostages last Monday, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

The discussion dealt with "the operational activity in Gaza and the dilemmas surrounding the release of their loved ones," it said.

In a leaked recording of the meeting published by the newspaper, Smotrich was heard saying to the families: "I cannot commit to bringing all captives home alive."

"I cannot promise that to you. I am saying it as it is — I cannot commit. I'm not looking at anyone and telling him 'I'll bring your son back alive,'" he said. ​​​​​​​

"I can say that I will do everything to bring him back. I will do my utmost to the best of my judgment and conscience in a way that will best serve the prospect of returning him, but I will be chiefly looking out for the good of Israel and the Jewish people, our security and existence many years ahead."

Smotrich, head of the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party that is part of the ruling far-right coalition, has called for ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza, wants illegal Zionist settlements in Gaza and opposes ceasefire or peace talks.

Pressure on far-right govt

In recent weeks, Israelis have increased pressure on the far-right government through protests to negotiate a hostage swap and ceasefire in Gaza with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday there is an Israeli offer to reach an agreement with the Palestinian factions in Gaza, without disclosing its details.

Negotiations are taking place through Qatar and Egypt, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.