Russia’s top diplomat accused the United States, South Korea and Japan of preparing for war with North Korea.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a UN news conference on Wednesday that this new military bloc brought together by the United States is building up military activity and conducting large-scale exercises.

All of a sudden South Korea’s rhetoric “became even more hostile towards Pyongyang,” he said.

“In Japan as well, we hear aggressive rhetoric” and it is seriously talking about setting up NATO infrastructure with US assistance.

Lavrov said the objective of the military bloc is clearly stated: “They’re preparing for war with the DPRK,” the initials of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The Russian minister said the US, South Korea and Japan have also been talking about developing their cooperation. “It’s quite wishy-washy the way they phrased it, but they said something like nuclear-related cooperation,” he said.

Related Russia: Ukraine shot down plane carrying Ukrainian POWs

Lavrov: DPRK seeks for independence

Last week, the three countries conducted combined naval exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in their latest show of strength against nuclear-armed North Korea.

North Korea's Kim has been on a provocative run of weapons testing and threats that raised regional tensions to their highest point in years. Senior diplomats from the three allies were to meet in Seoul to discuss the worsening standoff with Pyongyang.

On the other hand, Lavrov said Russia’s relationship with the DPRK is “proceeding nicely, it's developing quite actively.”

“We see that the DPRK is trying to be independent, not to dance anybody’s tune,” he said.