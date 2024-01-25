Türkiye’s Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Parliament Speaker Zorlu Tore have met at the Turkish Parliament to discuss the Cyprus issue and global challenges.

Emphasising the importance of the Cyprus matter as a national concern at the meeting on Wednesday, Kurtulmus said the difficult times related to Cyprus were now in the past.

“The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is now at the beginning of a period where it can establish its existence as a state in the international arena,” he said, expressing confidence that there were no longer obstacles hindering the formation of a stronger Cyprus.

Turning to global issues, Kurtulmus said the lack of a "new, fair and just world system" was a critical challenge.

“There is a world politics that can hardly solve any problems, can’t approach any issue with a fair and lasting peace perspective, and is ineffective. We see that this world system supports only those who possess power," he said.

“This system cannot continue in this way. We know how this system has worked against the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriot people in Cyprus for years,” he added.

Oppression and persecution