From the United States to Jordan, countries and world leaders have condemned Israel's deadly shelling of a UN shelter in southern Gaza.

On Wednesday two Israeli tank shells hit a building sheltering 800 people in the city of Khan Younis, according to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

The strikes killed at least nine people including four children and wounded 75 others, the head of UNRWA, Thomas White, wrote on X.

In response, Jordan strongly decried the attack and called for an end to the Israeli aggression in the Palestinian enclave.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry described the attack as an "act that contradicts all human and ethical values, and violates the international law, especially the 1949 Geneva Convention.”

Israel's continued violations of international law is the result of the absence of an effective international stance to end this raging war in the Ga za Strip - Statement by Jordanian Foreign Ministry

Jordan also called on the UN Security Council to urgently stop "Israel's blatant challenge to international law calling for a ceasefire.”

In addition, the US released its own statement about the attack, reminding Israel that it has a "responsibility to protect civilians, including, humanitarian personnel and sites."