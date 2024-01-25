A prolonged drought has resulted in authorities cutting the number of cargo vessels traversing the Panama Canal, one of the world's most important commercial routes, by around 36 per cent.

Each month, 1,000 ships pass through a US-built waterway excavated between 1882 and 1914, transporting more than 40 million tons of products.

Amid the most severe drought to strike the Central American nation, a tailback of vessels has built up, leading to doubt about the functionality of the shipping lane to provide reliable routes for global trade.

According to Panama's Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vasquez, the plummeting water level could hit authorities in the pocket by $500-700 million this year compared to previous projections of $200 million.

The vast amount of goods equates to around 5 percent of global maritime trade.

In 2022, over 14,000 cargo ships carrying a range of goods – including fuel, grain, minerals, and other products – from Asia to North America traversed the Panama Canal.

Recently, Vasquez has said authorities would cut ship crossings from 38 to 24 vessels per day, describing the move as a "significant reduction."

Experts see the disruptions to shipping trade deeply hitting Panama's revenues every month.

Since October 2023, the artificial 82 km waterway uniting the Atlantic Ocean with the Pacific Ocean has seen revenues fall around $100 million per month due to drought.

Authorities at the Canal point to the drought of the El Nino weather phenomenon and climate crisis amid urgent calls for Panama to push for new water sources for the canal's operations and human consumption.

Ports across the region have been impacted – including Nicaragua, Ecuador, Peru, El Salvador and Jamaica – with 10-25 percent of their total maritime trade flows affected.

However, experts say that the effects of drought are also being felt far beyond Latin America.

The Panama Canal crisis coincides with logistical issues between North America and Asia due to Houthis targeting commercial ships on the Red Saa.

Vessels are also being rerouted between the seawater of the Indian Ocean and between Africa and Asia as tensions have escalated in the Red Sea. It comes amid Houthi attacks on commercial ships with alleged ties to Tel Aviv as Israel continues its onslaught against Palestinians in Gaza.