TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish ambassador named OSCE special envoy to combat anti-Muslim hatred
Evren Dagdelen Akgun is appointed by Malta as Chairpersonship on Combating Intolerance and Discrimination against Muslims.
Turkish ambassador named OSCE special envoy to combat anti-Muslim hatred
Akgun has served in important posts including Brussels – as envoy to the European Union – as well as in Washington, Uzbekistan, and Thailand.​​​​​​​ / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
January 25, 2024

A senior Turkish ambassador has been appointed special envoy for combating intolerance and anti-Muslim hatred for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Evren Dagdelen Akgun has been appointed by Malta, which holds the 2024 OSCE chairpersonship, as the “Personal Representative of the Chairpersonship on Combating Intolerance and Discrimination against Muslims," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry welcomed the appointment of a Turkish national to this role once more, highlighting Türkiye's "active" and "resolute" commitment to combating intolerance and discrimination against Muslims, the statement said.

Akgun, a 30-year veteran of the Turkish foreign service, has served in important posts including Brussels – as envoy to the European Union – as well as in Washington, Uzbekistan, and Thailand.​​​​​​​

RECOMMENDED

"Intolerance and discrimination against Muslims are not new, but manifestations of these phenomena appear to have been on the rise in recent years," the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights has said.

The organisation in 2002 acknowledged the danger of growing public intolerance against Muslims in a Ministerial Council decision that renounced such discrimination. Participating States have since expressed their commitment to combating intolerance against Muslims.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar