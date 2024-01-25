WORLD
3 MIN READ
Netanyahu's office under fire over leaked tape on criticism of Qatar
Israel's prime minister terms Qatar as "problematic" during his meeting with hostages' families.
Netanyahu's office under fire over leaked tape on criticism of Qatar
Israeli cabinet minister and former military chief Gadi Eizenkot is consoled by a mourner, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts, during the funeral of Gal Meir Eisenkot, 25, an Israeli solider, who was killed in northern Gaza last month.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2024

Families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of leaking a tape in which he criticised Doha's role in the swap negotiations with the Palestinian group.

"All conversations that take place in meetings with the Prime Minister are recorded by his office and his associates present at the meeting," Haim Rubinstein, a spokesperson for the hostages’ families, said in a statement on Thursday.

"The families participating in the meeting had their phones taken at the entrance," Rubinstein said.

The spokesperson termed the leaking of Netanyahu’s comments as a "grave issue that indicates a loss of control."

Leaked comments from Netanyahu’s meeting with relatives of the hostages showed the premier criticising the Gulf country’s role in the prisoner swap talks with Hamas.

RelatedIsrael's media reveals details of Israel-Hamas hostage swap deal

Sabotaging the talks

"Qatar, from my point of view, is no different in essence than the United Nations… and the Red Cross, [Qatar] is even more problematic," Netanyahu said in a recording aired by Israeli Channel 12.

"I have no illusions about them. They have leverage [over Hamas]… Because [Qatar] funds them."

RECOMMENDED

Netanyahu said he got "very angry recently with the Americans" for renewing a deal to extend US military presence at a base in Qatar for another 10 years.

The leaked comments drew fire from Qatar, which accused Netanyahu of sabotaging the talks for hostage release with Hamas for political interests.

There was no comment from Netanyahu’s office on the families’ statement.

Hamas is believed to be holding nearly 136 Israelis following its cross-border attack on October 7.

The Palestinian resistance group demands an end to Israel’s deadly offensive on Gaza for any deal on a prisoner swap with Israel.

The Israeli government has rejected calls for halting its brutal war on Gaza until destroying Hamas and releasing hostages.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza since October 7, killing at least 25,700 Palestinians and injuring 63,740 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

RelatedIsraeli minister says won't commit to bringing all captives home alive
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar