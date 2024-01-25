Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has had a phone call with President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

During the call, the Israeli attacks on Palestine, bilateral relations between Türkiye and the Republic of South Africa, regional and global issues were discussed.

President Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice to punish the crime of genocide committed against the oppressed Palestinian people.

During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that Türkiye will make maximum efforts to finalise this just lawsuit in accordance with international law and human rights and to ensure that Israel, which committed crimes against humanity, receives the punishment it deserves.

The ICJ heard arguments from South Africa and Israel on January 11 and 12, and is set to deliver its verdict on emergency measures on Friday.

Johannesburg had requested the ICJ to rule on interim measures, including that Israel immediately cease its military operations in Palestine's Gaza, take reasonable measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians, ensure that the displaced people return to their homes and have access to humanitarian assistance.