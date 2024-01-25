TÜRKİYE
5.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Türkiye
The governor of the eastern Malatya province of Türkiye, where the quake struck, says emergency teams have been deployed and have not reported any major damage as of yet.
Malatya Governor Ersin Yazici said: "We have not received any negativity notice for now. Our teams continue their control in the field." /Photo: AA Archive / Others
January 25, 2024

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Türkiye’s eastern Malatya province, the country’s disaster management agency has said.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said on Thursday the quake struck the Battalgazi district at a depth of 13.93 kilometres (8.65 miles) at 1604 Türkiye time (1304 GMT).

The quake was felt in the surrounding provinces, as expressed by the AFAD.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Malatya Governor Ersin Yazici said: "We have not received any negativity notice for now. Our teams continue their control in the field."

After the earthquake, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also said that no casualties had been reported, and the teams were deployed to assess and monitor any potential damage.

By Baba Umar