A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Türkiye’s eastern Malatya province, the country’s disaster management agency has said.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said on Thursday the quake struck the Battalgazi district at a depth of 13.93 kilometres (8.65 miles) at 1604 Türkiye time (1304 GMT).

The quake was felt in the surrounding provinces, as expressed by the AFAD.