BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Norway agrees to transfer tax funds held by Israel to Palestinian Authority
Under interim peace accords reached in the 1990s, Israel's finance ministry collects tax on behalf of the Palestinians and makes monthly transfers to the PA. But no payments have taken place since November.
Norway agrees to transfer tax funds held by Israel to Palestinian Authority
Eide describes PA's financial situation as "grave".  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2024

Norway has agreed to act as an intermediary to help unfreeze tax funds earmarked for the Palestinian Authority (PA) that are held by Israel, the Norwegian foreign minister said.

On January 21, Israeli officials said the Israeli cabinet had approved a plan for frozen tax funds earmarked for Gaza to be held by Norway instead of transferred to the PA.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said on Thursday Norway had agreed to act as an intermediary for the transfer of the tax funds but that the specifics were still being worked out.

"Work is now underway to try to establish the framework for such a solution. We are in dialogue with both the Israeli and Palestinian authorities and other stakeholders," Barth Eide told Reuters, without giving further details.

He said he was deeply concerned about the PA's financial situation, which he described as "grave".

In addition, the freeze "endangers the (PA's) ability to provide basic services, like paying salaries to health workers and teachers, among others," he said.

RelatedIsrael OKs plan for Gaza tax funds to be held by Norway -officials

Key to survival

RECOMMENDED

Accessing this revenue is key to the survival of the PA, which exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Several Western countries, including the United States, want the PA to play a role in the administration of Gaza, should the war come to an end.

Norway is part of an international effort to build a broad, Palestinian unity government, with Western nations aiming for the PA to play a key role in it.

The country served as a facilitator in the 1992-1993 talks between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization that led to the Oslo Accords in 1993.

On November 2, Israel said it would proceed with a tax revenue transfer to the PA in the occupied West Bank but would withhold funds bound for besieged Gaza where the PA helps cover public sector wages as well as medicine and social assistance programmes.

But on November 6, the PA said it wanted the money in full and would not accept conditions that prevent it from paying its staff. It is estimated to spend some 30 percent of its budget in Gaza.

RelatedPalestine rejects partial transfer of tax revenues from Israel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar