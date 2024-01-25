France's highest constitutional authority rejected more than a third of articles in a contentious immigration bill adopted under pressure from the right.

The Constitutional Council ruling notably rejected on Thursday measures in the bill toughening access to social benefits and family reunification, as well as the introduction of immigration quotas set by parliament.

It upheld much of the bill initially presented by President Emmanuel Macron's government, but censured contentious additions made under pressure from the right and far right.

Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin hailed the ruling.

"The Constitutional Council has approved all the government's text," he wrote on X, formally Twitter.

Related More than 75,000 march across France to condemn 'racist' immigration law

'Only solution'