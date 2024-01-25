WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands of children sexually abused by German Protestant Church: study
There have been high-profile cases of abuses across Germany's Christian institutions, though the main focus has been on the Catholic Church where a similar 2018 study found 3,700 possible victims preyed on by 1,670 clerics.
Thousands of children sexually abused by German Protestant Church: study
The investigation was carried out by an independent research association under the direction of the Hanover University of Applied Sciences and Arts. / Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2024

A study into child sex abuse in the German Protestant Church (EKD) estimated that the number of minors who fell victim may be as high as 9,355.

The study, published on Thursday, had made the estimate after reviewing 2,225 documented cases of assault and identified 1,259 potential perpetrators since 1946.

The limited number of files provided by regional churches meant the figure was likely just "the tip of the iceberg", co-author Martin Wazlawik said at a press conference.

The total estimated number of perpetrators was close to 3,500 among the church's ministers and officials, according to the EKD-commissioned study.

The study brings some light to the extent of abuse within the German Protestant Church, which had long managed to avoid the sort of scandal which has engulfed its Catholic counterpart.

The Protestant church's efforts to come to terms with the history of abuse had been worse than the more-criticised Catholic Church, co-author Harald Dressing said.

The "slow work" of regional churches to deliver documents, despite a contractual agreement to make them available, meant the study could not be carried out fully, Dressing said.

RECOMMENDED

The Protestant study was commissioned by a unanimous vote of Germany's 20 regional churches in 2020.

Not just ministers, but full- and part-time employees, as well as church volunteers, fell within the scope of the study.

The investigation was carried out by an independent research association under the direction of the Hanover University of Applied Sciences and Arts.

A similar study commissioned by the German Bishops' Conference in 2018 concluded that 1,670 Catholic clergymen had committed some form of sexual attack against 3,677 minors between 1946 and 2014.

The real number of victims is thought to be much higher.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar