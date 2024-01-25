The National Security Council of Türkiye, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has convened at the Presidential Complex in Ankara to address crucial national and international issues.

It evaluated the latest developments in the Red Sea, as well as the situations in Libya, Somalia and Sudan, according to the statement released after the meeting on Thursday.

It also reiterated the commitment to targeting all terrorist organisations and their affiliates within the framework of Türkiye's rights derived from international law, without any time or location constraints.

Referring to successful operations carried against terrorist organisations, including PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, FETO, and Daesh, both domestically and internationally, the statement emphasised that Türkiye's steadfast national security policy cannot be thwarted by plans orchestrated through proxy terrorist organisations.

Israel's ongoing atrocities in Palestine's Gaza

Expressing concern over Israel's ongoing atrocities in Gaza, the statement stressed the importance of resolving the situation that negatively affects global stability.