A Houthi delegation has discussed during a rare visit to Moscow "the need to increase efforts to pressure" the United States and Israel to end the Gaza war, a spokesman for the Yemeni group said.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdel Salam met as the head of a group delegation with Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov to discuss Israel's war on besieged Gaza, he said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Abdel Salam said the meeting with Bogdanov discussed the US and British strikes on Yemen, affirming that it was more pressing for the United States to "stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian assistance there rather than militarise the Red Sea".

The Russian Foreign Ministry meanwhile "strongly condemned" the US and British strikes during the talks with the Houthis, saying they were "capable of destabilising the situation on a regional scale".

Targeting 'Israel-linked' ships

The Houthis have since mid-November launched frequent attacks on what they say are Israel-linked ships traversing the Red Sea in a bid to pressure Israel to end its brutal siege and war in Gaza, threatening trade through the commercially vital route.