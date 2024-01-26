Venezuela has called on Guyana to reject outside interference in their simmering dispute over the oil-rich Essequibo region, as the countries' foreign ministers met for talks.

"Let us flatly reject the possibility of third parties interfering in or benefiting from any debate or dispute between Guyana and Venezuela," Foreign Minister Yvan Gil told his Guyanese counterpart on Thursday at the talks in Brazil aimed at reducing tensions.

"We agree on the need to continue... through diplomatic channels," he said.

Guyanese Foreign Minister Hugh Todd expressed confidence that the next meeting will bring "real advances."

He added his nation was committed to allowing the International Court of Justice to offer a solution to the dispute.

The comment came after the territorial dispute escalated last month when the US held joint military exercises with Guyana and Britain sent a warship to Guyanese waters.

Venezuela launched a "defensive" military deployment in response.