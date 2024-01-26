Friday, January 26, 2024

1934 GMT — Yemen's Houthi group has claimed a missile strike on a British oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, setting the vessel on fire.

Yemeni naval forces attacked the tanker, the Marlin Luanda, said the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree.

"The strike was direct, and resulted [in] the burning of the vessel," he added.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Operations, which oversees Mideast waterways, acknowledged a vessel had been struck by a missile and was on fire in the Gulf of Aden.

A US military official confirmed the vessel was struck by a single anti-ship ballistic missile fired from Houthi-run Yemen, damaging the ship.

More updates 👇

2000 GMT — Global reactions to ICJ ruling on Gaza genocide case against Israel

Leaders and experts worldwide are reacting to the ruling by the UN-affiliated International Court of Justice at The Hague.

While South Africa called the interim ruling "a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people", the Palestinian Foreign Minister said, "The ICJ order is an important reminder that no state is above the law."

Read more about the worldwide responses here.

1922 GMT — World court's decisions are 'binding': UN chief

After the International Court of Justice [ICJ] issued a provisional ruling on Gaza, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that the court's decisions are "binding."

"The Secretary General recalls that, pursuant to the Charter and to the Statute of the Court, decisions of the Court are binding and trusts that all parties will duly comply with the Order from the Court," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The statement came after the ICJ ordered Israel to "take all measures within its power" to prevent further bloodshed in besieged Gaza in line with Genocide Convention obligations.

The court also called for the immediate release of all captives.

He also notes the Court's instruction to Israel to ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit any of these acts.

"Further, the Secretary-General takes special note of the Court's order to Israel to ensure the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in Gaza," he added.

1847 GMT — Argentina's Milei to visit Israel in display of support

Argentina's President Javier Milei said he would travel to Israel in the "coming weeks," one of his first overseas trips since the libertarian economist took office last month after pledging strong support for Israel during his campaign.

Milei was speaking during a Holocaust remembrance event in Buenos Aires, where he signalled support for Israel in its ongoing brutal war on Gaza, adding that Argentina would "not remain silent in the face of Hamas terror."

"In the coming weeks, I will be travelling to the Holy Land in what will constitute a new chapter in the brotherhood between our two nations," said Milei.

1759 GMT —US, Qatar discuss Gaza and hostage release efforts: White House

Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Joe Biden have discussed developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories in a phone call, the Emiri Diwan said in a statement.

Biden expressed his appreciation for Qatar's diplomatic and humanitarian efforts and endeavours regarding the situation in Gaza, it added.

Two officials spoke about Gaza and efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas, the White House said.

1822 GMT — UN court's ruling 'victory for humanity': Qatar

Qatar said in a statement that the UN court's Gaza ruling is a "victory for humanity".

The Qatari Foreign Ministry "welcomed the provisional measures" ordered by the International Court of Justice, hailing them in a statement as a "victory for humanity... and international justice".

1805 GMT — Top UN court's Gaza ruling could allow pressure on Israel for lasting ceasefire: French NGO

A France-based Palestinian rights group voiced hope that a provisional ruling by the ICJ will pave the way to put pressure on Israel for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

"We ask the international community, France and the European Union in particular, to call on Israel to apply the provisional measures ordered on Jan. 26 by the International Court of Justice," Pierre Motin, advocacy manager of the Platform of French NGOs for Palestine, told Anadolu in a written statement.

He voiced hope that the order, which "recognises a risk of genocide," will pave the way to "put pressure on Israel so that a durable ceasefire could be instated."

1725 GMT — Egypt, Jordan welcome ICJ’s provisional ruling on Gaza

Egypt and Jordan welcomed the interim ruling of the ICJ on the genocide case brought to the court by South Africa.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry "stressed the need to respect and implement the decisions of the International Court of Justice as the main judicial body of the United Nations."

The ministry said that it looks forward to "a ruling of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza by the court as it ruled in similar cases."

Meanwhile, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry described ICJ's ruling as "historic" and "emphasised the significance of the court's decision to investigate Israel's genocide in Gaza and to take prompt procedural action."

The Ministry stressed the "urgency of taking immediate action to put an end to the killing of innocent people in Gaza and destroy all the necessities of life there."

1657 GMT — Israel must comply with UN court’s Gaza ruling: Germany

Germany called on Israel to comply with the UN court’s Gaza ruling and allow immediate delivery of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.

In a statement, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock refrained from openly criticising Israel’s war on Gaza but underlined that it must obey its international obligations.

"The International Court of Justice did not rule on the merits of the case but ordered provisional measures in interim proceedings. These are binding under international law. Nevertheless, Israel must also comply with them," Baerbock said.

"At the same time, the court has made it clear that Israel's actions in Gaza follow the barbaric terror of October 7 and reminded us that Hamas is also bound by international humanitarian law and must finally release all hostages," she stressed.

"We will support this with all our strength, as well as the court’s order to Israel, to urgently allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza," Baerbock added.

1638 GMT — WHO rejects Israel's claim of 'collusion' with Hamas

The World Health Organisation denied Israel's claim that the WHO was in collusion with Hamas by ignoring Israeli evidence of the "military use" of hospitals in Gaza.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said that such accusations could endanger its staff on the ground. Tedros was responding to claims made Thursday by Israeli ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar at a meeting of the UN health agency's board.

"WHO refutes Israel's accusation at the executive board meeting yesterday that WHO is in 'collusion' with Hamas and is 'turning a blind eye' to the suffering of hostages being held in Gaza," Tedros said on X. "Such false claims are harmful and can endanger our staff, who are risking their lives to serve the vulnerable.

"As a United Nations agency, WHO is impartial and is working for the health and well-being of all people."

1509 GMT — UN rapporteur laments ICJ did not order Gaza ceasefire

A UN special rapporteur welcomed a decision of the UN court on Israel's onslaught on Gaza but lamented that it did not call for a ceasefire.

The "(International Court of Justice) ICJ has ruled. Almost exactly as I predicted a while ago. No ceasefire and many other provisional measures granted," Balakrishnan Rajagopal, the UN special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, said on X.

"I applaud the court but ask: how many deaths will now continue until the risk of genocide becomes actual one?"

1431 GMT — French left-wing MP hails top UN court's Gaza ruling as 'historic'

A French left-wing lawmaker hailed provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice on Israel's war on Gaza.

Describing the ruling as "historic," Mathilde Panot said that the order “clearly established the risk of genocide in the Gaza Strip.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should now "give an account of his war crimes before the international justice," Panot said.

Calling for a ceasefire, she urged signatory countries to the Genocide Convention, including France, to "assume their responsibilities."

1353 GMT — Governments must 'use leverage' to ensure ICJ order is enforced: HRW

Following the "landmark decision" by the ICJ ordering Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, countries must use their clout to ensure the ruling is enforced, Human Rights Watch said.

"The World Court’s landmark decision puts Israel and its allies on notice that immediate action is needed to prevent genocide and further atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza," said Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at the international rights watchdog.

Underscoring the gravity of the situation and the imperative for immediate action as lives are in the balance, Jarrah urged governments to swiftly leverage their influence to ensure enforcement of the court's orders.

"Lives hang in the balance, and governments need to urgently use their leverage to ensure that the order is enforced. The scale and gravity of civilian suffering in Gaza driven by Israeli war crimes demands nothing less," said Jarrah.

"The scale and gravity of civilian suffering in Gaza driven by Israeli war crimes demands nothing less," she remarked, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

1339 GMT — UN court ruling 'contributes to isolating Israel': Hamas

Palestinian group Hamas hailed an "important" ruling by the UN's top court that Israel should do everything it can to prevent any acts of genocide in Gaza, saying it "contributes to isolating Israel".

"The (International) Court of Justice's decision is an important development which contributes to isolating Israel and exposing its crimes in Gaza," the group said in a statement.

1331 GMT — Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN top court

The court in The Hague, Netherlands, ordered a total of six provisional measures as it considers the genocide charges that South Africa brought against Israel.

Court President Joan E. Donoghue opened the hearing by noting that Israel's war "is causing massive civilian casualties, extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure and the displacement of the overwhelming majority of the population in Gaza.

"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering,” the judge said.

Donoghue said there were enough elements in South Africa’s arguments to continue the genocide case but that Israeli troops had to do much more in the meantime to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

She said a panel of 17 judges concluded that it has appropriate jurisdiction and, therefore, “cannot accede to Israel’s request for the case to be removed.”

She added the court was “of the view that Israel must take measures within its power to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide.”

ICJ also said that Israel "must ensure with immediate effect that its military forces do not commit any of the aforementioned deaths."

"The court further considers that Israel must take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," it added.

Israel must report to the ICJ within one month regarding its compliance with the order.

1311 GMT — South Africa hails 'decisive victory' for int'l law at UN court

South Africa hailed a ruling by the United Nations' top court that Israel should do everything it can to prevent any acts of genocide in Gaza.

"Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people," the Foreign Ministry said.

1301 GMT — Israeli officials accuse ICJ of being 'antisemitic'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the International Court of Justice's willingness to discuss genocide claims against Israel is a disgrace that will not be erased for generations.

He said Israel will “continue to do what is necessary” to defend itself.

Israel's National Security Minister, Ben-Gvir, also accused the ICJ of being "antisemitic," asserting that the court "does not seek justice."

1249 GMT — Israel's El Al suspends flights to South Africa on eve of world court decision

Israeli airline El Al announced its suspension of flights to South Africa, the country that filed a genocide case against it at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

"El Al announced the suspension of its flights to Johannesburg in South Africa, starting at the end of March," the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported.