Friday, January 26, 2024

1647 GMT — The Republican speaker of the House of Representatives has said that Congress is not ready to approve renewal of US military aid crucial to Ukraine for its desperate fight against Russian military operation.

The Senate "appears unable to reach any agreement," wrote Speaker Mike Johnson in a letter to lawmakers, adding that in any case his party would not have given its approval in the House, meaning it "would have been dead on arrival."

More updates 👇

1627 GMT — Hungary making talks on EU aid for Ukraine "complicated": EU

European Union (EU) talks on giving Ukraine $54B in financial aid have been getting "more complicated" since Hungary has not been flexible ahead of next week's summit on the matter, a senior EU official has said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked a revision of the EU budget that includes the Ukraine aid at a summit in December. EU leaders will try again to reach a deal on the package at another summit next Thursday.

1625 GMT — Kiev knew plane was carrying Ukrainian POWs: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of shooting down a Russian IL-76 military transport plane this week and alleged that Ukraine knew it was carrying prisoners of war.

"The main intelligence department of the Ukrainian army knew that we were taking 65 servicemen there. They did it by mistake or thoughtlessly, but they did it," Putin said.

1605 GMT — Putin gives go-ahead to new nuclear icebreaker

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given the green light for a new nuclear-powered icebreaker, as Moscow seeks to step up commercial trade across its Arctic north.

Under Western sanctions for its Ukraine offensive, Russia is hoping to rely on the Northern Sea Route a shipping lane that traverses the Arctic Ocean to enable more trade with Asia by cutting distances and costs.

1604 GMT — Ukraine shot down plane with US or French missiles: Russia

Moscow accuses Kiev of downing the Ilyushin Il-76 plane in Russia's Belgorod region, killing 74 people on board, including 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers en route to be swapped for Russian PoWs.

Putin has said the results of Russia's investigation would be published in two to three days, but preliminary results suggested the missiles that downed the plane were American or French.

1517 GMT —EU assessing 'all scenarios' on future Russian gas flows via Ukraine: official

A European Union official has declined to speculate on whether a contract to import Russian gas via Ukraine will be extended beyond the end of the year, but said the bloc was assessing all scenarios for the future of the gas contract.

The EU will not speculate on Ukraine and Russia's interest to renew the gas pipeline contract, which is due to expire on Dec. 31, the official said.

1407 GMT — Bodies of 77 Ukrainian soldiers repatriated to Kiev

Ukraine has said that Russia had returned the bodies of 77 soldiers, days after the downing of a Russian military plane threw doubt on the future of such exchanges.

Moscow and Kiev traded fresh accusations over the crash of the transporter that Russia says was shot down near the rivals' border, killing 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The latest repatriation of bodies appeared unrelated to the downing of the plane, which crashed in a fireball in Russia's western Belgorod region on Wednesday.

1216 GMT — Russia laments lack of intl. condemnation over Belgorod plane crash

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed dissatisfaction with the UN Security Council's response to the recent Russian military plane crash, which Moscow says was a result of "Kiev's terror attack."

"The horrific destruction of an airplane that was transporting people, including our pilots and Russian escorts, as well as a significant number of Ukrainian prisoners of war, merits a strong response from the world community," he said

1017 GMT —Russia prepares LNG alternatives if Ukraine doesn’t renew deal

Russia will use alternative routes and supplies of sea-borne liquefied natural gas in case Ukraine does not extend the deal on Russian gas transit to Europe, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov has said.

The current five-year agreement between Moscow and Kiev about Russian gas transit to Europe expires in the end of 2024.