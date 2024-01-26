Indians queuing in long lines for jobs in Israel as its brutal war on besieged Gaza grinds on say the risks to their safety are preferable to hunger at home.

Recruiters are aiming to fill a labour shortage in Israel exacerbated by nearly four months of fighting against Palestinian fighters in besieged Gaza and occupied West Bank.

While India is the world's fifth-largest economy and one of the fastest growing, it has struggled to produce enough full-time and well-paying jobs for millions of people.

For the hundreds of Indians in line, almost all men, the chance of a skilled construction job in Israel — and wages up to 18 times higher — outweighs their fears.

"If it is written in our fate to die, we'll die there — at least our kids will get something," said motorbike mechanic Jabbar Singh, among the packed crowd at a training centre and recruitment site in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state.

"It's better than hunger here."

Indian tile designer Deepak Kumar said it was a matter of "work for four days, eat for two days".

Kumar said he followed the news and knew the risks, but wanted to find work for the sake of his children.

"I will smile and take a bullet — but will take 150,000 rupees [$1,800]", he said.

'10,000 families will be fed'

India's urban unemployment rate — the percentage of people wanting work who cannot find a job — dipped to 5.1 percent in July 2022-June 2023, from 6.6 percent between the same months a year earlier.

Over the same period, nearly 22 percent of India's workforce was classified as "casual labour", with average monthly wages a paltry 7,899 rupees [$95], according to government figures.

Indians working in Israel is a well-trodden path.

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv says there are about 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, "primarily caregivers" looking after the elderly, as well as others employed as diamond traders and IT professionals.