Strong winds have hit Australia’s northeast coast, leaving thousands without power, but the area was spared heavy damage as Tropical Cyclone Kirrily weakened into a tropical storm.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles told the Australian Broadcasting Corp that 64,000 people were without power on Friday due to the storm.

Wind gusts of up to 170 kilometres an hour battered coastal cities and towns, while fallen trees caused property damage.

Weather officials warned of continuing heavy rain and strong winds.

But the cyclone was downgraded Friday to a tropical storm after making landfall in Queensland state Thursday night. There were no reported deaths or serious injuries.

“It was still a significant weather system and brought significant rain into interior Queensland,” the Bureau of Meteorology wrote on social media on Friday.

A severe weather warning remains for heavy rain with the possibility of damaging winds. Northwest Queensland could get around 200 millimetres of rain over the next few days, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said military personnel were on standby to assist with the cleanup from Kirrily.