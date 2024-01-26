CULTURE
2 MIN READ
BRICS debuts its orchestra in Moscow, promoting cultural exchange
Moscow premiere of BRICS International Symphony Orchestra unites music from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, performing original pieces and classical masterpieces.
BRICS debuts its orchestra in Moscow, promoting cultural exchange
The band consists of musicians from different BRICS countries; its artistic director and principal conductor, Mikhail Golikov, is from Russia. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 26, 2024

The BRICS International Symphony Orchestra played its first concert in Russia's capital Moscow on Thursday.

The musical band was created in October 2023 to promote the achievements of the economic bloc BRICS in culture, music, and art and to introduce the music of the member countries to each other.

At the first concert, the BRICS International Symphony Orchestra, which works based on the TV BRICS media network, played BRICS Ouverture, a piece written by composer Murat Kabardokov, especially on the occasion, oeuvres of classical music, and recognizable masterpieces of BRICS founder countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The band consists of musicians from different BRICS countries; its artistic director and principal conductor, Mikhail Golikov, is from Russia.

Impact on BRICS nations

RECOMMENDED

Russia's presidential envoy for international music cooperation, Mikhail Shvydkoy, greeted the orchestra and the guests in a message read by the presenter Yury Baltachev, saying that the BRICS orchestra's mission is to make the best masterpieces of its member states known around the world.

"The establishment of the BRICS TV multinational musical band and its active, creative efforts will have a significant impact on fostering and bolstering dialogue between BRICS countries," the message read.

BRICS, short for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is an interstate economic association of nine states — Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia.

BRICS was founded in June 2006 (as BRIC) at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum with the participation of the ministers of economy of Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires