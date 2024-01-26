The BRICS International Symphony Orchestra played its first concert in Russia's capital Moscow on Thursday.

The musical band was created in October 2023 to promote the achievements of the economic bloc BRICS in culture, music, and art and to introduce the music of the member countries to each other.

At the first concert, the BRICS International Symphony Orchestra, which works based on the TV BRICS media network, played BRICS Ouverture, a piece written by composer Murat Kabardokov, especially on the occasion, oeuvres of classical music, and recognizable masterpieces of BRICS founder countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The band consists of musicians from different BRICS countries; its artistic director and principal conductor, Mikhail Golikov, is from Russia.

