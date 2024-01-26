China's top diplomat Wang Yi will discuss Taiwan with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during talks in Thailand this week, Beijing has said, as the two powers seek to improve relations after years of tensions.

"Wang Yi will state China's position on China-US relations, Taiwan, and other issues, and will exchange views with the US on international and regional issues of common concern," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press conference on Friday.

Earlier Beijing said Wang would meet Sullivan in the Thai capital and would stay in the country until Monday.

The US said the talks would take place over Friday and Saturday.

In a bid to improve some of the worst relations in decades, President Joe Biden met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November for talks that both sides described as a qualified success.

"This meeting continues the commitment by both sides at the November 2023 Woodside Summit between President Biden and President Xi to maintain strategic communication and responsibly manage the relationship," the White House said.

On Friday, Sullivan met with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and other top officials in Bangkok, both countries said.

They discussed "regional and global issues, including efforts to address the worsening crisis in Burma", where fighting has flared between the Myanmar junta and ethnic armed groups in the north of the country, the White House said.

Related Bipartisan US delegation shows ‘firm’ Taiwan support in post-election visit

Ties had "stabilised"