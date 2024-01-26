A high altitude rugged terrain and harsh climate are what come to mind when describing Afghanistan’s Wakhan Corridor.

It is a narrow strip of land situated in the Badakhshan province of Afghanistan, which has consistently stood out as one of the most secluded and challenging-to-reach areas of the country.

But last week, for the first time since the Taliban took over in 2021, the group said the construction of the Pamir Highway up to the Chinese border had been completed, officially paving the way to plan and budget for Wakhan Corridor's development to begin.

The link between Afghanistan and China will lead to an “economic boost, particularly benefiting the residents of Badakhshan and neighbouring provinces”, according to Zabihullah Amiri, head of the information and culture department of Badakhshan province.

With this route, Afghanistan is anticipated to engage in the import of various goods, including food and raw materials, while simultaneously exporting items like pine nuts, carpets, precious stones, and other materials to China.

Beyond its role in import-export dynamics, Afghanistan is expected to generate substantial revenue through taxes, according to the group.

“The significance of this road extends beyond mere connectivity, as it is poised to bring forth numerous advantages and create economic opportunities for both Afghanistan and China,” Amiri tells TRT World.

When the US forces concluded their withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 after a two-decade-long invasion, neighbouring countries began reassessing their relationships with the country.

The northern border of the corridor abuts Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan region, which witnessed a civil war in the 1990s. To the south lies the highly-contested greater Kashmir region, disputed among India, Pakistan, and China.

At the eastern end of the corridor, beyond the challenging snowy terrain of the Wakhjir pass, lies Xinjiang.

India is careful not to risk its significant investments in Afghanistan, which encompass approximately $3B in civil infrastructure.

This investment includes the 218-kim-long Zaranj-Delaram Highway linking Afghanistan to the Chabahar Port through Milak in Iran, establishing a crucial route for Central Asian connectivity to India.

As a result, India maintains diplomatic relations with the Afghan Taliban but has not yet recognised the government.

With Pakistan, Afghanistan's trade relations have always remained turbulent with Islamabad’s recent decision to close the border with the country due to bilateral tensions, inflicting losses of millions of dollars on Afghan traders.

The Taliban government says it is working on reducing reliance on Pakistani ports and is considering boosting trade with its neighbouring countries.