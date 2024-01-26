The southern US state of Alabama put to death a convicted murderer using nitrogen gas, the first time the country has used a method that has drawn global criticism.

Kenneth Eugene Smith was pronounced dead at 8:25 pm (0225 GMT Friday), according to the state attorney general.

"Justice has been served. Tonight, Kenneth Smith was put to death for the heinous act he committed over 35 years ago," the statement by Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

Smith, 58, was on death row for more than three decades after being convicted of the 1988 murder-for-hire of a pastor's wife. He was put to death at Holman Prison in Atmore, Alabama by nitrogen hypoxia, which involved pumping nitrogen gas into a facemask, causing him to suffocate.

The EU said it "deeply regrets" the execution of a convicted murderer in the US state of Alabama by nitrogen gas.

"According to leading experts, this method is a particularly cruel and unusual punishment," a European Union spokesman said in a statement on Friday.