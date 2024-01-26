Both oil benchmarks have declined with investor profit-taking after prices reached their highest level in almost two months during the previous trading session.

The international benchmark crude Brent traded at $76.88 per barrel at 1027 AM local time (0727GMT), a 0.62 percent decline from the closing price of $77.36 a barrel in the previous trading session on Thursday.

The American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), traded at the same time at $76.84 per barrel, down 0.67 percent from Thursday's close of $77.36 per barrel.

Demand increases in the US, the world's biggest oil consumer, ensured prices hit their highest levels in almost two months on Thursday.

Strong economic recovery signals in China, the world's second-largest crude consumer, also supported price rises.

However, during Friday's early trade, market players took advantage of high prices and lowered oil prices.

