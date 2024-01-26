Israel's relentless attacks against infrastructure and cold weather in Gaza are making the Palestinian enclave "completely uninhabitable", the UN human rights office has warned.

"I fear that many more civilians will die," said Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN Human Rights Office for the Occupied Palestinian Territory on Friday.

"The continued attacks on specially protected facilities, such as hospitals, will kill civilians, and there will be a further, massive impact on access to health care, safety and security in general of Palestinians."

Israel's offensive has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health authorities, with thousands more feared buried under rubble and most of the 2.3 million residents displaced, facing acute shortages of food, water and medicine.