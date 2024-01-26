WORLD
Missiles seen exploding off Yemen coast, no damage: maritime agencies
Houthi attacks since mid-November have disrupted trade in the Red Sea, which carries around 12 percent of international maritime traffic, and triggered US and UK strikes.
Houthis say they are targeting Israeli-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by Israel's war. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Others
January 26, 2024

Two missiles exploded in waters south of Yemen, maritime monitoring agencies have said, following months of attacks on shipping by the Houthis.

A Panama-flagged oil tanker "reported seeing two blasts" in the Gulf of Aden on Friday, said risk monitor Ambrey, a report that was corroborated by the British navy's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. No damage was reported.

Ambrey said the missiles exploded about a mile from the India-affiliated oil tanker and 200-300 metres above the waterline. UKMTO said they detonated in the water.

"The target was unclear at the time of the report. There was no damage reported," Ambrey said, adding that vessels were calling for military assistance at the time.

Houthi attacks since mid-November have disrupted trade in the Red Sea, which carries around 12 percent of international maritime traffic, and triggered US and UK reprisal strikes.

The Houthis say they are targeting Israeli-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by Israel's war that has inflamed tensions across the Middle East.

There was no immediate comment on the latest incident from the Houthis.

'Diversion of shipping'

Several shipping firms have diverted away from the Red Sea, instead taking the longer and more expensive route around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.

It follows difficult years for the industry during the Covid-19 pandemic, when freight rates reached unprecedented levels due to blockages in supply chains.

The United States and Britain have carried out two rounds of joint strikes this month aimed at reducing the Houthis' ability to target shipping.

The US military has also launched a series of unilateral air raids on the Houthi missiles.

Washington is also seeking to put diplomatic and financial pressure on the Houthis, re-designating them as a 'terrorist' organisation last week after dropping that label soon after President Joe Biden took office.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
