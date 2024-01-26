Türkiye and Georgia have signed a cultural cooperation program for the years 2024-2028 in Istanbul.

The program was signed on Friday by Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy and Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture, Sport and Youth Thea Tsulukiani at the Ataturk Cultural Center in Istanbul.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mehmet Ersoy said he and his Georgian counterpart had a productive meeting where they discussed the relations between Ankara and Tbilisi.

Emphasising the significance of the cultural and historical heritage shared by the two countries, Ersoy said: "We possess a common cultural and historical heritage with Georgia. Preserving, sustaining, and passing on these shared values to future generations is our mutual priority and goal."