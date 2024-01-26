WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israeli air strikes in Gaza kill 15, including five-month-old baby
The intense fighting came as the UN's top court stopped short of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza, as sought by South Africa, which has accused Israel of genocide in its military offensive.
Israeli air strikes in Gaza kill 15, including five-month-old baby
Gaza’s Health Ministry said Friday that the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the war stood at 26,083, with 64,487 Palestinians wounded.  / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
January 26, 2024

Israeli air strikes on the Nuseirat urban refugee camp in central Gaza overnight killed at least 15 people, including a five-month-old baby, as health authorities in the besieged territory said the death toll since the start of the war has surpassed 26,000.

In southern Gaza, Israeli forces pushed further into the city of Khan Younis, where the intensity of the fighting has increased in recent days.

The Israeli forces on Friday ordered residents of three neighbourhoods and the Khan Younis refugee camp to evacuate to a coastal area.

The camp, like others in Gaza, was initially settled by Palestinians who fled or were driven from their homes during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation and has since been built up into a district of the wider city.

The leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yehya Sinwar, and the commander of the group’s military wing, Mohammed Deif, both grew up in the Khan Younis refugee camp.

The intense fighting came as the United Nations’ top court on Friday stopped short of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza, as sought by South Africa, which has accused Israel of genocide in its military offensive.

Instead, the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage. The court also rejected a request by Israel, which rejects the genocide accusation, that the case be thrown out.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Friday that the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the war stood at 26,083, with 64,487 Palestinians wounded.

Over the last 24 hours, 183 people were killed and 377 others were wounded, ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

Starvation looming

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after Hamas’s unprecedented attack into Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, and kidnapping about 250.

Israel's near-complete seal on Gaza has left almost the entire population of 2.3 million reliant on a trickle of international aid able to enter the territory each day. UN officials say about a quarter of the population now faces starvation.

Aid groups have struggled to bring food, medicines and other supplies to northern Gaza, where Israel's ground invasion first targeted and where Israel says it now largely has control.

Uday Samir, a 23-year old Gaza City native, said many of the basic foods such as flour, lentils and rice are now impossible to find across the city.

“Now, what is available is animal feed,” said Samir. “We grind it and bake it.”

All supplies enter Gaza in the south, either through the Egyptian-controlled Rafah border crossing or Israel's Kerem Shalom crossing. Aid groups say fighting and Israeli restrictions have made deliveries to the north difficult.

When convoys do travel north, supplies are often snatched by hungry Palestinian before the trucks reach their destination.

RelatedWhatever the decision, South Africa’s ICJ case has set winds against Israel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires