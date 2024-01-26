Members of the "global community of conscience" must act more forcefully to raise awareness in the world on war crimes Israel is committing, Türkiye's communications director has said.

"As members of the global community of conscience, we must use every means at our disposal to bring the situation in Gaza to the forefront of the agenda and shout out more forcefully to the world that Israel is committing war crimes," Fahrettin Altun said on Friday in his address at a symposium in Istanbul.

The two-day symposium, titled Media's Struggle for Truth in the Gaza War: Violence, Disinformation, Censorship, was organised in Istanbul by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Altun said eminent figures from all over the world, each of them experts and experienced in their fields, were taking part in the symposium.

'Systematic disinformation campaigns'

He underlined that efforts have been ongoing since October 7 to call global attention to the "genocide committed by Israel in Gaza," as well as to expose Israel's "systematic disinformation campaigns, and to make the just voice of the oppressed people of Gaza heard all over the world."

Today, Israel is trying to destroy and eradicate a city, never to exist again, Altun said.

"It massacres civilians, children and women. It is deliberately targeting and killing health workers, journalists and civil society volunteers."

Israel is committing war crimes and genocide, he said, stressing the need to analyse, prove, and fight against this policy of genocide.

For this purpose, politicians, so-called scientists, soldiers, and technologies being used in this process must be exposed, said Altun.

Israel's 'image making industry'

To correctly analyse and fight against this "genocidal policy," Israel's "image-making industry," must be problematised, he added.