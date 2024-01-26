The World Court has ordered Israel to take action to prevent acts of genocide as it wages its brutal war on Gaza, but stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire as requested by South Africa.

Leaders worldwide and human rights groups have reacted to the ruling by the UN-affiliated International Court of Justice [ICJ] in The Hague on Friday.

'Decisive victory'

South African Foreign Ministry said, "Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people."

He further stated, "There is no credible basis for Israel to continue to claim that its military actions are in full compliance with international law, including the Genocide Convention, having regard to the Court's ruling."

"South Africa sincerely hopes that Israel will not act to frustrate the application of this order, as it has publicly threatened to do, but that it will instead act to comply with it fully, as it is bound to do," South African foreign ministry added.

'Valuable'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the interim ruling by the ICJ on the genocide case against Israel, describing the provisional measures issued as "valuable."

"I find the temporary injunction taken by the International Court of Justice regarding the inhumane attacks in Gaza valuable and welcome it. We will continue to follow the process to ensure that war crimes committed against innocent Palestinian civilians do not go unpunished," Erdogan said on X.

"We hope that this decision, which is binding on the countries party to the Genocide Convention, will lead to an end to Israel's indiscriminate attacks against women, children and the elderly," Erdogan added.

Related ICJ orders Israel to ensure its forces don't commit genocidal acts in Gaza

'Outrageous'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the order, "Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering. Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people. Like every country, Israel has an inherent right to defend itself."

He added, "The vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state, and it was justly rejected. The charge of genocide levelled against Israel is not only false, it's outrageous, and decent people everywhere should reject it."

He further said, "Israel will continue to defend itself against Hamas, a genocidal terror organisation" without mentioning the heavy civilian loss in Israeli offensive.

Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, on the other hand, posted "Hague shmague" on his social media account.

'Important development'

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri called the ICJ ruling "an important development that contributes to isolating the occupation [Israel] and exposing its crimes in Gaza.

We call for compelling the occupation to implement the court’s decisions."

'In favour of humanity and int'l law'

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki said, "The ICJ judges assessed the facts and the law, they ruled in favour of humanity and international law."

"We call on all states to ensure that all provisional measures ordered by the Court are implemented, including by Israel, the occupying power. This is a binding legal obligation," he added.

"The ICJ order is an important reminder that no state is above the law. It should serve as a wake-up call for Israel and actors who enabled its entrenched impunity."

Related What to know about the ICJ's historic ruling about Israel's conduct in Gaza

'Full, immediate, effective implementation'

The European Union said it wanted "immediate" implementation of a United Nations court ruling that Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza.

"Orders of the International Court of Justice are binding on the parties, and they must comply with them. The European Union expects their full, immediate and effective implementation," Brussels said in a statement.

'Resounding vindication'

Human rights lawyer Reed Brody commented on the ruling: "The ICJ didn't give South Africa all it wanted, but this ruling is a resounding vindication of Pretoria’s decision to bring the case and a powerful indictment of Israeli policy."

"Most importantly, whatever the Israeli government may say, this binding order will put pressure on Israel, directly and through its allies, to end the collective punishment of the people of Gaza and to allow humanitarian aid...Finally, after almost four months of death and destruction, Israel has faced a legal reckoning for its actions,” he said.

'Call on parties to comply'

Spanish Foreign Ministry said after the ruling, "Spain calls on all parties to respect and comply with these measures in their entirety. Once again, Spain reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of the hostages, immediate and regular humanitarian access and the need to move towards to establishing the two-state solution."

Killing, destruction in Gaza ‘must stop,’ Scottish leader says after ICJ ruling.

'Matter of urgency'

Ireland’s foreign minister also welcomed the ruling, and said that his country expects Tel Aviv to implement the order.

"I strongly welcome the Court’s orders, which are final and binding. These are measures that Ireland has been consistently calling for from the start of this conflict," Micheal Martin said in a statement.