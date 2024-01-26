The German economy could not hope for more than stagnation over the first three months of 2024, the Bundesbank has said, after a high sickness quota added to its ailments at the end of last year.

German GDP "probably fell" between October and December 2023 as "relatively high levels of sickness dampened economic activity, the German central bank said on Friday in its monthly report.

Meek consumption, falling orders for exports and confusion over the government budget, which had to be hastily redrafted following a shock court decision, were among the economy's other troubling symptoms, the Bundesbank said.

The poor performance capped a year in which the German economy was at the back of the pack among major advanced economies, shrinking by 0.3 percent.

"Record" levels of sick leave had weighed significantly on growth in 2023, according to a study published by the German VFA association of research-based pharma companies.

"Significant work absences led to considerable losses in production. Without above-average sick day numbers, the German economy would have grown by almost 0.5 percent (in 2023)," the study said.

