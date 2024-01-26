Donald Trump stormed out of a New York court as the jury heard closing arguments on why the former president should compensate a woman he was found to have sexually assaulted and defamed.

"This is not America," Trump said on Friday as he left the courtroom following his short appearance.

Writer E. Jean Carroll is seeking more than $10 million in damages for defamation by Trump in a federal court in New York, which has the power only to impose a civil penalty, not a criminal conviction.

After the closing arguments, for which Trump does not have to be present, the jury will begin deliberating on the level of damages to be paid — if at all.

The 77-year-old Trump — whom a jury found liable for sexual assault of Carroll in a separate federal civil case in New York — took the stand briefly Thursday to deny he instructed anyone to harm Carroll with his statements.

During Trump's testimony on Thursday, Judge Lewis Kaplan limited him to three questions from his lawyers, to which he could only answer yes or no to prevent him digressing from the case.

Trump is not required to attend the trial or to testify. However, he has used the case, as well as others he faces, to generate heated media coverage and to fuel his claims of being victimised as he campaigns for a return to the White House in November's election.

Trump separately faces multiple criminal cases, including his alleged attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden, and a civil business fraud case.

Carroll, 80, alleges that Trump defamed her in 2019, when she first made her assault allegations public, by saying she "is not my type."

Last week when asked about how the comment damaged her reputation, Carroll said "previously I was known simply as a journalist, and now I'm known as a liar, a fraud, and a whack job" — quoting other insults leveled at her by the de facto leader of the Republican Party.

Earlier this week the Republican ex-president unleashed a new battery of attacks on Carroll, using his Truth Social platform to smear her and deny the veracity of her evidence over the course of 37 messages.