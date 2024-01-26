WORLD
3 MIN READ
WHO vehemently rejects Israel's claim of 'collusion' with Hamas
WHO chief dismisses Israeli claims, emphasising the organisation's impartiality and dedication to the well-being of all people, warns that false accusations could endanger staff on the ground.
WHO vehemently rejects Israel's claim of 'collusion' with Hamas
"As a United Nations agency, WHO is impartial and is working for the health and well-being of all people," WHO chief Tedros says at a meeting of the UN health agency's board. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
January 26, 2024

The World Health Organization has denied Israel's claim that the WHO was in collusion with Hamas by ignoring Israeli evidence of the "military use" of hospitals in Gaza.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said on Friday that such accusations could endanger its staff on the ground.

Tedros was responding to claims made Thursday by Israeli ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar at a meeting of the UN health agency's board.

"WHO refutes Israel's accusation at the executive board meeting yesterday that WHO is in 'collusion' with Hamas and is 'turning a blind eye' to the suffering of hostages being held in Gaza," Tedros said on X.

"Such false claims are harmful and can endanger our staff who are risking their lives to serve the vulnerable.

"As a United Nations agency, WHO is impartial and is working for the health and well-being of all people."

Earlier this month he told a press conference that healthcare should always be protected. It "cannot be attacked and it cannot be militarised", he said.

Eilon Shahar had said Hamas was embedding itself in hospitals in Gaza and was using human shields in the Palestinian territory.

In "every single hospital that the IDF searched in Gaza, it found evidence of Hamas' military use," she said Thursday. "These are undeniable facts that WHO chooses to ignore time and time again. This is not incompetence; it is collusion."

RECOMMENDED

Situation 'beyond words'

Israel's war on Gaza started after Hamas fighters launched unprecedented attacks on Israel which claimed about 1,140 lives.

Israel's brutal war on Gaza — now in its 112th day — has killed at least 26,083 Palestinians and wounded 64,487, authorities say, as Israel carries out new massacres in the besieged enclave.

On Thursday, Tedros was moved to tears as he addressed the executive board. The fact that 70 percent of the fatalities in Gaza have been women and children should be motive enough to bring about a "long overdue" ceasefire, he said.

"If we look for a solution it's always possible," he added, after pausing to compose himself. "It's only the will that's required."

Tedros occasionally becomes emotional when speaking about the impact of war on children, citing his own early years in Ethiopia.

"I am a true believer because of my own experience that war doesn't bring solutions except more war, more hatred, more agony, more destruction," he said Thursday.

"I'm struggling to speak because... the situation is beyond words," he said, wiping his eyes.

RelatedIsrael faces growing criticism over UN shelter strike that killed children
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires