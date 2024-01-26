On Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered a historic ruling on South Africa's petition accusing Israel of genocide in its assault on Gaza.

In a public session today at the Hague, the United Nation's top court announced in an interim decision that it does indeed have jurisdiction over this case, and that the charge of genocide over Israel's conduct in Gaza is plausible.

When South Africa filed its case in December, it requested that the court also consider provisional measures to "protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention" and “to ensure Israel's compliance with its obligations under the Convention not to commit genocide and to prevent and punish genocide."

The ICJ stopped short of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza, but instructed Israel to take more steps to protect innocent life, and to report back on these measures in one month.

Here are the key takeaways from the ruling and their significance:

Friday's ruling is not a decision on whether Israel has committed the crime of genocide, but an interim decision on provisional measures.

Essentially, the ICJ ruled that South Africa's case does have merit and can continue, though it could be litigated for years to come. It did not yet decide whether Israel's actions in Gaza amount to genocide. That is a question for the merits phase. Today's ruling is about protecting these rights while the case is pending.

What happened on January 26, 2024?

ICJ President Judge Joan Donoghue began by briefly describing the stages of the case to date. She then addressed the issues of prima facie jurisdiction, South Africa's standing to file a case, the rights whose protection is sought and the link between such rights and the measures requested, as well as the risk of irreparable prejudice and urgency. Finally, she announced the measures to be adopted.

The court concluded that it had jurisdiction to hear the case under Article IX of the Genocide Convention.

With regard to South Africa's standing, the court cited The Gambia v. Myanmar, holding that any state party to the Genocide Convention might invoke the responsibility of another state party, including by instituting proceedings before the court, to determine the alleged failure to fulfill its obligations under the Convention erga omnes partes and to bring such failure to an end (Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide).

Consequently, the court concluded that South Africa has standing in the dispute with Israel concerning alleged violations of obligations under the Genocide Convention.

The "World Court" has decided that a case of genocide over Israel's conduct in Gaza is plausible.

The court concluded that at least some of the rights claimed by South Africa and for which it seeks protection (in relation to the right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide and related prohibited acts under Article III, and the right of South Africa to seek Israel's compliance with its obligations under the Convention) are plausible.

Regardless of the court's genocide verdict against Israel, this statement is significant. After weeks of dismissals and denials from Israel, the United States and other countries about the merits of the case, the ICJ's decision is a real blow to the Israeli regime.

This was not a definitive verdict on genocide. But even saying it is plausible that Israel is violating the Genocide Convention with its actions in Gaza should be enough of a reason for the US and United Kingdom to cease military support. The US administration must now reconsider its own decisions.

How can arms sales to Israel continue after the ICJ has ruled that South Africa's case is legitimate, that claims of genocide are plausible, and that Israel must stop killing Palestinian civilians and punish officials who have incited genocide?

Has there been irreparable prejudice to those rights and a condition of urgency?

The court's answer is yes.

The ICJ considered that urgency exists in the sense of a real and imminent risk of irreparable prejudice to the rights that it considered plausibly arguable before a final decision could be given.

It should be noted that at this point, the court is not assessing whether there has been a violation, but whether rights under the Genocide Convention should be protected.

Decision on provisional measures including a ceasefire

The court found that the conditions for some, but not all, provisional measures had been met. These measures include several orders:

-Israel must take all measures to prevent the commission of all acts under Article 2 of the Genocide Convention (i.e. all acts of genocide).

-Israel must immediately ensure that its military forces do not commit any of the acts covered by Article 2 of the Genocide Convention.

-Israel must take all measures within its power to prevent and punish direct and flagrant incitement to genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.