A US jury has awarded an additional $83.3 million to former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who argued former president Donald Trump damaged her reputation by calling her a liar after she accused him of sexual assault.

The jury on Friday reached its decision after slightly less than three hours of deliberations. Trump made multiple comments about Carroll while he was president, demeaning her in the wake of her allegation of assault.

Another jury last May found Trump liable for sexual abuse and ordered him to pay $5 million.

This defamation trial was over things Trump said about Carroll while he was president.

'Absolutely ridiculous,' says Trump