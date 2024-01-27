WORLD
2 MIN READ
Colombia recalls envoy to Argentina after Milei dubs Petro 'murderer'
Argentine President Javier Milei's comments targeting Colombian leader Gustavo Petro are "disrespectful", says Bogota, calling Milei a "hypocrite."
Colombia recalls envoy to Argentina after Milei dubs Petro 'murderer'
Milei, 53, took oath in December 2023 with vows of harsh spending cuts and economic reforms aimed at curbing rampant inflation. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 27, 2024

Colombia has recalled its ambassador to Argentina for consultations, following comments from Argentine President Javier Milei in which he called his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro a "communist murderer."

In an interview with journalist Patricia Janiot, Milei called Petro "a communist murderer who is ruining Colombia."

Janiot shared the interview with Milei on her YouTube account.

Colombia's Foreign Ministry, in a statement, called Milei's comments "disrespectful and irresponsible" and said they "violate the deep ties of friendship, understanding and cooperation that have historically united Colombia and Argentina."

"On behalf of the Government of Colombia, I present my strongest protest against the disrespectful and irresponsible statements of the President of the Argentine Republic, Mr. Javier Milei, against the President @petrogustavo, during an interview with the journalist Ángela Patricia Janiot, issued on January 25," Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

RECOMMENDED

Colombia's Ambassador to Argentina, Camilo Romero, also slammed Milei's comments, calling him a "hypocrite."

"While today he asks our government for approval for his new ambassador in Colombia, he calls the president a murderer @petrogustavo," he said in a tweet.

"We can think differently, but the region and the historical brotherhood of our peoples must be above differences."

Milei, 53, took oath in December 2023 with vows of harsh spending cuts and economic reforms aimed at curbing rampant inflation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires